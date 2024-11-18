Hit-and-run driver left car parts behind after deadly crash on SR-674, FHP says

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Florida Highway Patrol says they are still searching for the driver who hit and killed a 19-year-old bicyclist from Guatemala on Saturday night.

According to troopers, a 2011-2014 model red Dodge Charger with silver rims was headed east on SR-674 around 8:20 p.m. West of 4th street, when authorities say the car collided with the bicyclist while trying to pass him.

After the crash, the unknown driver took off and left behind parts from the front part of the car.

The 19-year-old was taken to an area hospital, which is where he died, according to FHP.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

