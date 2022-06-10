22-hour hockey game aimed at raising awareness for veteran suicide prevention

For 22 hours straight, veterans will play hockey to raise awareness for veteran suicide. Every day, 22 veterans take their own lives, about 8,000 veterans a year.

The Tampa Warriors are kicking off Hockey Heals 22 Friday evening. The annual charity fundraising event is being held at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel. Everyone can come out and enjoy the free public event.

The Tampa Warriors' roaster consists of more than 100 disabled veterans. The executive director of the Tampa Warriors, Chris Scangarello served in the United States Marine Corps and Army for 22 years. He joined the Warriors in 2019.

"It’s 22 consecutive hours of hockey games. We’ve got four warrior teams that will play a minimum of four games apiece in those 22 hours against incoming teams from all over the area," shared Scangarello.

The opening ceremony for the event begins at 6:30 p.m. and continues until Saturday at 5 p.m.

"It’s therapeutic for us to be out here on the ice, gets us out of the house, gets around like-minded folks who have been through some of the same challenges," said Scangarello.

Ruben Hernandez has been playing with the league since 2017. He served in the U.S. Air Force and Clearwater Fire and Rescue for four years.

"The best part was at three o'clock in the morning, watching the teams that come in to play us drag their equipment in, and they look dead-tired wondering why they were out there. But they get on the ice, and they just have an absolute great time supporting this cause for us," shared Hernandez.

The Tampa Warriors practice twice a month. Their coach, Ryan Danger is attempting to stay awake for all 22 hours of games.

"I love this game and I love these guys. And I love what this game does for these guys," said Danger.

There will also be games, raffles, and food during the event.

To donate to Hockey Heals 22 visit: www.zeffy.com.