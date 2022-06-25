Residential renovations spark Hernando County house fire

article

A Hernando County homeowner trying to renovate his property has a lot more work to do after he says an unattended tool may have ignited the home.

According to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services, the homeowner was cutting down a wall with a chainsaw around 7 p.m. on Friday.

The homeowner told firefighters he set down the tool to take a break and when he returned a few minutes later the wall he was working on was on fire.

The homeowner stated that the chainsaw has a leak and may have contributed to the fire.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire and Emergency

It took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to put out the blaze.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating.