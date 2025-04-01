Homeowner refuses to let 2024 hurricanes push him off Bradenton Beach

The Brief Jim Hassett, 84, says his goal is to return to his Bradenton Beach home. The home was damaged by the 2024 hurricanes, with Helene bringing about 4 feet of water into the house. His home of 33 years was a dream of his, along with his late wife, Barbara.



In the aftermath of 2024's devastating hurricanes, some have chosen to walk away – but one Bradenton Beach resident has made it his goal to return home.

"Right where we are standing is how high the water was," said Jim Hassett.

The line on Hassett’s front door marks where Hurricane Helene’s water reached.

Jim Hassett says his Bradenton Beach home filled with 4 feet of water during Hurricane Helene.

Within a few hours on Sept. 26, Jim’s Bradenton Beach home of 33 years filled with about 4 feet of water.

"At the foot of our bedroom was a hope chest that I hoped would go to my granddaughter. It made it’s way here, whatever happened was going in this house with that water," he told FOX 13.

At 84, Jim could have walked away, but his home was a dream of Jim and his late wife, Barbara.

Jim Hassett says his home was a dream of his and his late wife, Barbara.

"It’s just something you decide to do. I had to do it and you have to do it. I didn’t cry through it. I just did it," he said.

As he and his family went to work, ripping out walls and having to throw away memories of a 60-year marriage, a lifelong friend and contractor came to help.

"This is all going to take time and you’ve got to believe in somebody. We are making it. We are making it," said Jim.

Jim is the former president of the Annie Silver Community Center. He remains active there, calling bingo and helping out his community. While progress can feel slow at times, Jim celebrates each step forward.

"Right now this afternoon, I’m going to witness countertops being placed," he said.

There’s one thing keeping him going.

"I’ve accepted the fact that this is my job. I’m doing it for our family," said Jim.

He credits his drive to his parents and his upbringing of working together.

"I am going to make it through the storm alright. I have no idea what the total amount of insurance will be, but I’m looking forward to doing it on my own without my kids chipping in," he said.

Jim’s countertops arrived right on time, checking another item off his long list of things to do.

Jim Hassett's home is being rebuilt, with the 84-year-old promising to stay after the devastating 2024 hurricanes.

"It’s coming along fine. I’m delighted with what’s happening. Some people. My very good friends across the street are now just moving in and they’re smiling, but there’s a lot of touch-up to do," said Jim.

His neighborhood has changed, but for Jim, 24th St. in Bradenton Beach will always be home.

"My kids are coming and I’m trying like heck to get one room done so they can be there," he said.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon.

