Honduran national arrested in July 4 deadly hit-and-run crash: HCSO

The Brief Hillsborough County deputies say Roberto Carlos Meza Rosales, 21, caused a crash that killed a 19-year-old woman, then took off. It happened early Friday in the area of Bloomingdale Ave. and Providence Rd. HCSO says the suspect is a Honduran national who entered the U.S. illegally, and he showed signs of impairment at the time of his arrest.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says deputies have arrested a Honduran national accused of causing a deadly crash on the Fourth of July, then taking off.

The backstory:

HCSO says the crash happened in the area of Bloomingdale Ave. and Providence Rd. around 4:50 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies say they found a 19-year-old woman dead at the scene, while the driver of the second vehicle had left.

Pictured: Crash scene on Bloomingdale Ave. in Hillsborough County on July 4, 2025.

Investigators later learned that the victim was driving on Providence Rd. when the other driver ran a red light while speeding, causing the crash.

Detectives later identified the driver as Roberto Carlos Meza Rosales, 21, and found him hours after the crash.

HCSO says Meza Rosales showed signs of alcohol impairment and admitted to leaving the crash scene.

Mugshot of Roberto Carlos Meza Rosales. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Meza Rosales entered the U.S. illegally in 2018, according to deputies, who are now working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection due to his immigration status.

What they're saying:

"This is an absolute tragedy that should have never happened," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "On a day that should have been filled with celebration and time spent with loved ones, a family is now grappling with unimaginable loss. My thoughts are with them as they face this painful road ahead."

What's next:

Meza Rosales faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death. HCSO says more charges could be filed.