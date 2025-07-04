Crash closes busy Hillsborough County road for several hours

The Brief A serious crash early Friday caused an hours-long closure along a stretch of Bloomingdale Ave. in Hillsborough County. The sheriff's office says the crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection with Providence Rd. No further details on the crash have been released.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious crash, shutting down a stretch of Bloomingdale Ave. for several hours on Friday.

What we know:

HCSO says the crash happened along Bloomingdale Ave. near the intersection with Providence Rd. around 4:50 a.m.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes until Bloomingdale Ave. reopens.

Pictured: Crash scene on Bloomingdale Ave. in Hillsborough County on July 4, 2025.

What we don't know:

No further details on the crash have been released.