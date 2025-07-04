Crash closes busy Hillsborough County road for several hours
BRANDON, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious crash, shutting down a stretch of Bloomingdale Ave. for several hours on Friday.
What we know:
HCSO says the crash happened along Bloomingdale Ave. near the intersection with Providence Rd. around 4:50 a.m.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes until Bloomingdale Ave. reopens.
Pictured: Crash scene on Bloomingdale Ave. in Hillsborough County on July 4, 2025.
What we don't know:
No further details on the crash have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.