Hospital employee accused of sexually assaulting 82-year-old patient in elevator, police say

Jordan Robert James, 21, was arrested after detectives say he sexually assaulted an 82-year-old patient at Lakeland Regional Health.

It happened on Friday around 9:45 p.m.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, a Lakeland officer was working extra duty at the hospital when he was notified by hospital security of a possible assault on a patient inside the building.

Detectives say the woman was sexually assaulted in an elevator by a male employee as she was being transported from one hospital floor to another for tests.

Detectives arrested James, who had been detained by officers following the initial notification.

James is charged with aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment.

