Host a coffee party on Sept. 24 to raise funds in support of people with cancer

One group is raising millions of dollars for charity just by having a cup of coffee.

The charity event is called "The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning," which takes place every September 24. The event started back in the 1990s and now has the largest fundraising event in the U.K.

Last year, they raised $37 million.

The original event had people gather over coffee and donate the cost of those cups to the MacMillan’s Cancer charity.

People have hosted it in some extreme places, such as 100 feet underground in a mine; in a fighter jet; and even on Antarctica.

You can host your own coffee party. Click here to learn more.

