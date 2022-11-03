How building food bowls can help you spend less money at the grocery store

Inflation is hitting hard at the grocery store with food prices 13% higher than this time last year. You can get creative to cut down cooking costs, and to stretch your dollar further, put it in a bowl.

Little Leon is one of Tampa's many bowl-based restaurants.

"Tampa is kind of the home of the bowl right now," Little Leon Owner Austin Brenner said.

He opened up shop during the COVID-19 pandemic and has some tips on building bowls to save money. There can be so many delicious options on your counter and fridge – but can it be combined?

"I think so, I mean most pantries you'll always find beans, corn, a tomato in their fridge," Brenner said.

These ingredients may be things we've been eating in other forms, but for whatever reason, putting them in a bowl and having a big portion makes it more fun and enjoyable to eat. Leftovers get a reboot and ingredients are stretched further.

"Stretching the food out you're going to be spending less money," Brenner said.

There is some strategy to how you mix and match your bowls, so start with a theme. You will need a base, veggie, protein and sauce.

Splitting the items across your bowls can get you more bang for your buck. The bowls help make your food go further and serve up savings.