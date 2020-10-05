How COVID-19 spreads: CDC says COVID-19 can linger in the air for hours

article

The Centers for Disease Control now says COVID-19 can spread through airborne transmission, meaning that small respiratory droplets containing the virus can linger in the air for hours and people farther than six feet apart can become infected.

The CDC acknowledging Monday particles that spread coronavirus can travel much farther than six-feet.

“So it’s not really a surprise to any of us in the scientific community,” said Dr. Michael Teng with USF Health. “This is something that, you know, we’ve been talking about for a while.”

There has been mounting evidence that under certain conditions tiny droplets from breathing, sneezing, talking, and singing can linger in the air for a few minutes up to a few hours. Additionally, six feet might not be enough space between unmasked people to avoid transmission.

“The respiratory droplets we're talking about are invisible to the naked eye,” Teng said. “And so just because you don’t see them, I think that lulls people into a false sense of security.”

The update from the CDC comes two weeks after the agency removed an advisory about this type of transmission, saying it was posted in error.

The website now warns that airborne transmission is possible in enclosed spaces with inadequate ventilation.

“I think it’s important for people to think about, if they’re going to have to sit in an enclosed space for a long period of time with people who are potentially infected, they need to know that this is a potential source of infection,” said Teng.

Experts say the longer and closer you are to someone who has the coronavirus, the more likely you are to contract it yourself.

“The best thing that we have right now until we get a vaccine is a face mask,” Teng said.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask at all times when you are around others, try to stay at least six feet away from people, and avoid crowded indoor spaces.

