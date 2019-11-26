Expand / Collapse search

How to help families in need this holiday season on 'Giving Tuesday'

People who are struggling know they have a friend in Metropolitan Ministries

'Hope with Dignity' is the mission of Metropolitan Ministries. Staff and volunteers find practical and innovative solutions to break the cycle of poverty, helping thousands of people around the Tampa Bay area every month.

TAMPA, Fla. - Picking up a few extra gifts on Black Friday or Cyber Monday could help thousands of local families struggling this holiday season.

Giving Tuesday is December 3 this year. It's an international day of charitable giving. 

One of the local non-profits that could use that help this holiday season is Metropolitan Ministries. They say 30,000 households are projected to seek assistance across the Tampa Bay area. That's a 37% increase over last year. 

To help, you can pick up a few donations while you’re already out shopping and take them to a Metropolitan Ministries drop-off location, or make a donation online.

The most needed items include frozen turkeys, hams, cereal, yams, stuffing, canned vegetables, teen girl and boy gifts (ages 13-17) and infant/educational toys. 

LINK: For more information on how to help, go to www.metromin.org/holiday-central/overview