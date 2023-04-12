How to pick the right dog

So, you've decided it's time to add a four-legged friend to the family. Now, it's time to decide what type of dog is best for you.

It's an exciting time, but there are many factors to consider.

Brandi Burket, owner of Pets Enrichment and Training Solutions has been training dogs in the Bay Area for 13 years. She says the number one thing people need to consider is time.

READ: Why does my pet do that? Vets answer burning questions from pet-lovers

"If you get a younger dog, you’re going to have to work on potty training, so they need to go out much more frequently. Then there's exercise after work. If you just want to come home and chill out on the sofa, might not be a good idea to get a dog that’s going to be high energy," Burket explained.

If there are children in the home, Burket says you might want to skip a high-energy working dog.

WATCH: Sneaky Shih Tzu steals pacifier from baby

"They need tools and outlets and jobs to do and if you have a lot of kids, it might be hard to combine both of them," Burket shared.

People playing with a dog.

Also, parents should consider foster dogs because the foster family can provide input on how the pup behaves around children.

READ: Manatee County Animal Welfare sees major influx of dogs, waives adoption fees

If there are no kids in the home and you have more time on your hands, you may want to try a high-energy dog that may require a lot of walks or trips to the park. Seniors should consider a small dog; one they can pick up if need be.

Baby sitting with dog.

"I usually recommend getting one that is four or older, so they are passed the puppy phase and hopefully potty-trained," says Burket.

READ: Many pet car restraints failed crash tests

It’s also important to consider the cost of having a dog.

Dog getting groomed.

"I don’t recommend anybody getting a dog if they think there is never going to be any bills," Burket stated.

READ: Infants exposed to pet dogs or cats may develop fewer food allergies, study finds

Keep in mind that some dogs need to be groomed every month or two months.

Baby walking dog.

Burkett recommends meeting the dog beforehand before making a commitment. Plus, she advises not to assume you know what you're getting with a certain breed.

READ: Inseparable goat, dog duo find forever home on North Carolina farm

"I think it’s more personality for each dog, so that’s why you shouldn’t go in expecting a certain personality from even a puppy. You kind of have to be able to roll with the punches," Burket said.

File of a puppy.

She says it’s also important to always consider a shelter or rescue dog before paying top dollar for one.