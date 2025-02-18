Hudson High School's Varsity Cheer Team makes history with 'triple crown' winnings

The Brief Hudson High School's Varsity Cheer Team scored a triple crown last weekend. The 33-student team won gold at State, Nationals and Worlds, which is a first in the high school's history. The head coach said the team is on cloud nine after the big wins.



The Hudson High School Co-ed Varsity Cheer Team has been named undefeated, scoring "the triple-crown" last weekend. The 33-student team won gold at States, Nationals, and Worlds; a first in the high school's history.

"It all still doesn't feel real," said Senior Captain Teonshae Starks. "It's so crazy. It's what we've been working for, for so long, and it finally happened."

Hudson High Cheer does much more than cheering other teams on the sidelines. Their routines also consist of gymnastics, stunts and dance.

"To me, it's so much bigger than just a sport. There's so much work that goes into it and the kids put into it," said Head Coach Chelsea Hatcher. "It's a big performance. The way these kids throw each other in the air and the tumbling that they do. It's so athletic now."

On top of schoolwork, the team practices four times a week for two to three hours.

"I think it's just such a great outlet for these kids," she said. "A way for them to build confidence and independence and to learn about teamwork."

The team consists of eight boys.

"It's exciting working with the boys, because a lot of them don't come from a cheer background, so everything they're learning and doing, they're just very excited," the head coach said.

Hatcher said the team is on cloud 9. First, winning States. Then, beating out 16 teams at Nationals.

"Coming home with gold at nationals was just incredible," she said. "It was our first time coming back with gold for our school and entire county."

Senior Captain Hailey Stevenson said, "It was definitely one of the best moments of my life."

Hatcher is a Hudson High School alumni herself and teaches social studies. She said winning the triple-crown in her 10th season of coaching made it all come full circle.

"It's almost like an indescribable feeling. Like it's so cool," she said.

