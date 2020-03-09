Hudson man arrested after Dropbox reports over 700 child porn files were uploaded, deputies say

article

A 21-year-old man in Pasco County was arrested after deputies discovered “thousands of videos and images of pornography” in his cell phone.

Pasco County detectives said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which was submitted by Dropbox, a file-hosting service.

Detectives said Dropbox provided the account information for the user, later identified as David Faulkenberry. There were 732 files of suspected child pornography.

Investigators said they were able to determine Faulkenberry resided in the county and obtained a search warrant for his home, cell phones and computers. As they searched his cell phone, detectives said they found an SD card with “thousands” of child porn imagery. Nine videos contained child porn, officials said.

“These charges represent the 9 videos which depictred children in sexual acts,” read Faulkenberry’s affidavit. “Many of the videos also had sound and the children could be heard crying in some of them.”

Deputies didn’t say whether more charges could be filed. Faulkenberry faces several charges for possessing child porn.

