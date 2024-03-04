Violent Tampa home robbery suspect sentenced to prison while co-defendant walks free: ‘It wasn’t my fault’

Monday was judgment day for a man accused in a violent home robbery in which one person suffered a traumatic brain injury after being shot in the head.

Reginald Brown appeared in a Tampa courtroom to find out how long he would spend locked up for a crime he committed six years ago.

Before being sentenced, Brown took a moment to plead to the court and apologize to one of the victims who was shot in the head.

"I understand the situation of what happened to him. I couldn’t stop that. It wasn’t me that pulled the trigger. I’m sorry for what happened to him. It wasn’t my fault," Brown stated.

Reginald Brown sits in a Tampa courtroom as a judge sentences him on Monday.

More than a year ago, Brown pleaded guilty to attempted murder and armed robbery charges. His open plea meant a judge would decide his punishment, but first, the court took into account what sentence the victims wanted. Prosecutor Michael Schmiz spoke on their behalf.

"They have expressed their wishes that the defendant receives the maximum sentence in this case," Schmiz said.

Prosecutors say in October 2017, Brown and co-defendant, Darren Gipson, were involved in an armed robbery at a home on Baptist Church Rd. in Tampa.

They say the pair robbed nine people at gunpoint. One victim was shot in the head.

"He suffered a traumatic brain injury. Because of it, much of his skull had to be removed, and he had brain surgery," explained Schmiz.

They say Brown and Gipson got away with cellphones and other valuables. Both were eventually arrested.

Reginald Brown and Darren Gipson are accused of robbing nine people at gunpoint inside a Tampa home.

After considering all the facts, Tampa Judge Mark Kiser sentenced Brown to 10 years in prison.

Brown's co-defendant got a huge break. Just before his trial, a key witness in the case changed her description of the shooter and the state’s case fell apart.

Prosecutors agreed to settle Gipson’s case to time served while awaiting trial, and he is now a free man.

