Hundreds of Hillsborough County students showcase projects at 2024 STEM Fair

Hillsborough County students from more than 150 schools are competing on Wednesday at the 2024 Hillsborough Regional STEM Fair.

This year’s event, held at the Tampa Convention Center, will showcase 1,265 elementary projects and 170 junior and senior projects from grades 6-12.

Judging for the elementary projects begins at 9:30 a.m. Junior and senior projects will be judged beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Students will receive individual merit awards in addition to special awards provided by individuals and business and community partners in STEM.

Students gather at the STEM Fair at the Tampa Convention Center.

A virtual awards ceremony will be hosted on the Tampa Bay Arts & Education Network on February 21 at 6:00 p.m.

At the secondary level, students who qualify as state finalists on "Team Hillsborough" will advance to the next level.