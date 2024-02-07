Hillsborough magnet schools attract students from across the county

With 18,000 students attending magnet schools in Hillsborough County, to say it is a popular option is an understatement.

The county’s 42nd magnet school will open this August in South Tampa.

Just as the name implies, magnet schools attract families from all over with courses like robotics.

Dorothy C. York Innovation Academy is a K-8 magnet school in Apollo Beach.

"At its core, a magnet school is a Hillsborough County public school that has a themed curriculum," explained York principal, Dustin Robinson, Ph.D.

York magnet school has two focused areas, including international studies and STEM.

York is one of 41 magnet schools in Hillsborough County. Magnets can revolve around subjects like agriculture or the arts. York has two areas of focus.

"The first of which is international studies. But we also have a STEM focus at our school, so think of things like robotics, drones, and rockets," Robinson shared.

Those areas of study can lead to some out-of-this world opportunities in the classroom.

The focused education at York begins at a young age.

"The Department of Defense helps us tremendously with a rocket program where students are able to launch rockets, collect data, and then, back in the classroom use that data to work through particular math problems and equations," said Robinson.

Students have also held conference calls with Space Force to try and solve problems.

Those special areas of interest aren’t just for the older students.

Hundreds of families are on the waiting list to attend York.

"From a very young age, even pre-K, starting there, with the exploration and the inquiry and then growing that throughout their time here at York," Robinson stated.

Students come to York from as far as Plant City and New Tampa. But magnet schools are not easy to get into. Hillsborough County Schools uses a lottery system. Hundreds of families are waiting for spots to open at York.

