Hundreds oppose planned 5G cell tower near homes in Westchase

Neighbors in Westchase are hoping to stop a cell tower from being constructed near their homes.

T-Mobile wants to put up a cell tower to expand access to service and but neighbors are concerned about their property and their safety.

"I wanted a place that was in nature. I wanted a place that didn't have giant towers looming over me and my kids," said Anna Labat, who lives in the area.

It's why Labat settled in Westchase, but last month she and her neighbors learned about T-Mobile's effort to construct a 195-foot cell tower a few hundred feet from people's homes.

"I'm an eight-year resident. I've been here a long time, but I want to put my roots here, and I want to make sure that we grow in a respectful way of our environment, in our community, not by throwing something that is significantly different and not in harmony with our current environment," Matt Perra said.

The Tampa-based company Skyway Towers LLC has applied for a special use permit to build the tower for T-Mobile on property owned by the Philippine Cultural Foundation on Nine Eagles Drive in Westchase.

On Monday, more than 75 people showed up to the land use meeting in opposition of the tower, as well as an attorney and engineer for Skyway Towers LLC, who say T-Mobile needs the tower to meet coverage needs.

"In order to offer reliable Ultra capacity 5G coverage, this tower at that height for that purpose," an engineer with Skyway Towers LLC said.

So far, neighbors say more than 300 letters in opposition have been sent to the county, including one from Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan and Florida State Rep. Tracy Koster. Residents are also concerned about the impact on property values and safety, worried the tower could fall on homes or block roads for EMS in the event of a hurricane.

"We are fighting a monster company and they clearly have funds, but we are hoping that the county does the right thing and denies this tower," Westchase resident Amanda Siftar said.

A land use officer for the county now has the next 15 business days to decide whether to issue the special land use permit.