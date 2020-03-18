Hundreds tested for COVID-19 at BayCare drive-thru testing sites

article

The levels of anxiety and uncertainty ran high as people got tested for COVID-19 at drive-thru testing sites throughout the Tampa Bay area. BayCare’s urgent care division launched the testing sites Wednesday morning in an effort to control the virus.

Medical staff wore protective gear, including masks and gloves as they administered tests.

BayCare officials say people who show up to be tested must have spoken to a physician first, must meet the CDC guidelines, and must have a referral in hand.

Dr. Nathan Waldrep, chief medical officer at BayCare’s urgent care division, said they have had to turn people away. “If your physician sent you here, if your employer sent you here and you don’t meet the criteria, you will not be tested,” Dr. Waldrep explained.

The criteria include:

-Having symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath and fever in the last 14 days

-International travel, cruise ship travel or travel to an area with a high number of COVID-19 cases such as California, New York, Washington or Oregon

-Being age 65 or older with a serious, chronic health condition

Waldrep said, “If you do not meet the criteria, we will direct you to where you can get further care.”

Waldrep said testing supplies are not an issue right now, but they do want to make sure they have enough for high-risk patients.

Patients should receive results within two to four days. Once the results are in and if the test is positive, the CDC and the health department will be notified and the patient will receive further treatment instructions.

The BayCare drive-thru testing sites are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., seven days a week.

LINK: Click here to see a list of BayCare drive-thru testing sites.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

