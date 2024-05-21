Hungry Florida boy with a hankering for pepperoni pizza dials 911 for delivery

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A group of Florida deputies recently doubled as pizza delivery men and taught a hungry child a valuable lesson about when to call 911.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, a 5-year-old boy recently dialed 911 several times because he wanted a pepperoni pizza, which is his favorite.

With the help of Domino’s Pizza, Deputies Terry, Dill, Fitzpatrick, Fields, and Reifschnedier sprang into action.

The deputies brought the child his favorite pizza and spoke with him about using 911 only in emergencies.

Courtesy: Nassau County Sheriff's Office

In a social media post, the agency wrote, "We all got a good laugh out of it, and we hope Xavier enjoyed his pizza! The community can now rest easy knowing justice and a delicious meal had been served that day!"

NCSO says it wants to remind everyone that 911 should be used for emergencies only.

