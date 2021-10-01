Hungry sharks don't deter Nokomis beachgoers

The blacktip sharks were busy at the beach in Nokomis on Friday, and a local wildlife expert says that’s a good thing.

Video from FOX 13’s Kimberly Kuizon showed several of the sharks skimming through the shallow water along North Jetty Beach in Venice. Beachgoers didn’t seem too concerned, though a few of them trotted out of the water when the sharks got a little too close.

Dr. Bob Hueter of Mote Marine Lab and OCEARCH speculated that the sharks were feeding on smaller fish. He said, although there’s some red tide in the area, it’s a sign of a healthy ecosystem.

"Really great to see these sharks – and the people handling it fine," he added.

