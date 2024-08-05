Hurricane Debby disrupts flights at TPA

If you are flying in or out of Tampa International Airport on Monday, you may want to check the status of your flight before heading to the airport.

While TPA remained open as Hurricane Debby skirted the west coast of the state, the storm did disrupt service.

At its peak, the storm caused 150 flight cancelations and 216 delays.

On Sunday afternoon, the FAA ordered a ground stop, which prevented all inbound flights from landing due to the heavy rains and winds brought on by Hurricane Debby.

That ground stop has been lifted, but flights are still being canceled and delayed.

As of 6:45 a.m. on Monday, 128 of the airport’s 490 scheduled flights were canceled, and 100 flights were delayed.

