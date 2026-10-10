Hurricane Isaias updates: DeSantis addresses widespread power outages after landfall

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The Brief Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Destin at 9:30 p.m. Friday as a Category 2 storm with 105 mph winds. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 27 Florida counties as water levels rose 5.6 feet in Panama City Beach. Over 448,000 Florida accounts lost power, with more than 16,000 restoration personnel working around the clock.



Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency across 27 Florida counties after Hurricane Isaias slammed into the western Florida Panhandle as a Category 2 storm Friday night.

Hurricane Isaias strikes Panhandle

What we know:

According to a press release, Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Destin around 9:30 p.m. Friday, bringing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. Reports said wind gusts reached 116 mph near Santa Rosa Sound and 100 mph near Pensacola, while water levels in Panama City Beach surged roughly 5.6 feet above average high tide.

Extent of storm damage

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet detailed the full extent of structural damage or reported whether any injuries occurred during the storm.

Path of the storm

Timeline:

The release states after making landfall Friday night, Isaias tracked north across the western Florida Panhandle into southern Alabama. Officials said the storm weakened into a post-tropical cyclone early Saturday morning.

Massive power outage response

By the numbers:

More than 16,000 linemen and restoration personnel staged ahead of the storm to begin repairs as soon as conditions cleared, according to reports. Officials said as of 7 a.m. Saturday, approximately 448,298 customer accounts remained without electricity while crews prioritized the hardest-hit communities.

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