Hurricane Lee prompts watches for New England

New England is bracing for the impacts of Hurricane Lee ahead of the storm’s expected arrival on Saturday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, hurricane conditions and coastal flooding are possible in portions of Maine, southern News Brunswick and western Nova Scotia on Saturday prompting a hurricane watch for the area.

As of 5 a.m. on Thursday, Hurricane Lee was located at 29.1 degrees longitude and 68.1 degrees latitude.

It had maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour and was moving north at nine miles an hour.

Hurricane watches are in effect for New England ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says Hurricane Lee keeps wrapping bursts of convection around its center and it was elongated on Thursday morning.

Osterberg notes that Hurricane Lee is a very large storm with hurricane-force winds stretching out 120 miles from its center.

Watch: Lee's monstrous eyewall captured by Hurricane Hunters in electric video

He said it was a Category 2 hurricane on Thursday morning and expects it to weaken to a tropical storm before it enters the Bay of Fundy over the weekend and makes landfall just west of Nova Scotia.

Computer models show Hurricane Lee making landfall this weekend near New England.

Osterberg is also keeping an eye on Hurricane Margot, which remained a Category 1 storm on Thursday morning.

Hurricane Margot is expected to stay out at sea.

It was located at 35.9 degrees longitude and 40.3 degrees latitude. It had winds of 75 miles an hour and was moving north-northeast at six miles per hour.

He says Hurricane Margot will stay over open waters.