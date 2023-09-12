Hurricane Lee to bring possibly dangerous rip currents to Eastern Seaboard as it takes aim at Canada

Hurricane Lee remained a major Category 3 storm on Tuesday morning, but it is expected to weaken as it takes a turn to the north bringing strong surf to the east coast of the United States before making landfall in Canada.

As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Hurricane Lee was located at 24.0 degrees longitude and 65.4 degrees latitude. It had maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour and was moving west-northwest at seven miles an hour.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says that ever since Hurricane Lee reached 165 miles per hour range and hit that wind shear, it’s been continually struggling to redevelop itself.

Computer models show Hurricane Lee making landfall in Canada.

He says it is still a major hurricane, but because its western side is exposed, it is not going to undergo any rapid intensification.

While the computer models are still in agreement that Hurricane Lee will move west of Bermuda, they’ve been inching the storm closer to Nova Scotia and New England in general.

As a result of the models, the National Hurricane Center has moved Hurricane Lee’s predicted path to the west.

Osterberg says as Hurricane Lee moves northward, the waves, surf, and rip currents up and down the eastern seaboard could be deadly because the storm has been sitting in open water for days, generating wave action.

He says the current path brings Hurricane Lee into Halifax, Nova Scotia. According to Osterberg, the storm will likely impact southeastern New England as well.

Hurricane Margot, which formed on Monday afternoon was located at 29.3 degrees longitude and 39.5 degrees latitude early Tuesday morning.

Hurricane Margot is expected to stay out at sea.

It had maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour and was moving north at 13 miles an hour.

