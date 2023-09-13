Hurricane Lee to weaken, expand as it sets sights on Canada

The eastern portion of the United States is bracing for the possibility of strong surf and potentially dangerous rip currents from Hurricane Lee as the storm moves north toward New England and southeast Canada.

As of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Hurricane Lee was located at 25.7 degrees longitude and 67.1 degrees latitude. It had maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour and was moving northwest at six miles an hour.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says Hurricane Lee has undergone another eyewall replacement cycle, which keeps the storm from really ramping up.

Hurricane Lee is expected to expand and weaken as it moves north.

When it undergoes an eyewall replacement, Osterberg says the storm takes the hurricane-force winds and tropical storm-force winds and expands them. He says hurricane-force winds go out 90 miles from the center of the storm. So while the storm is not expected to get strong, Osterberg says it will get bigger.

He says the computer models show that by Saturday night Hurricane Lee will be an extra tropical storm that is expected to make landfall in southeastern Canada or Maine.

According to Osterberg, it will also hit the Bay of Fundy, which has some of the most extreme tides in the world. When water starts pouring into that area, he says there is a risk for extreme flooding over the weekend.

Osterberg says the storm will stay west of Bermuda and the biggest impact to the East Coast is the risk of high rip currents.

He is also keeping an eye on Hurricane Margot, which was located at 33.6 degrees longitude and 40.0 degrees latitude Wednesday morning. It had winds of 85 miles an hour and was moved north at 12 miles an hour.

Hurricane Margot is expected to stay over open water.

Osterberg is also watching a tropical wave that is sliding in between Hurricane Lee and Margot.

He says it has an 80 percent chance of developing over the next week.