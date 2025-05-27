Hurricane Season 2025: Pinellas officials urge boaters to be prepared

The Brief Pinellas County officials are sharing ways boaters can prepare their vessels for this hurricane season. Tips include keeping boat insurance up to date, arranging a safe place to store boats, and making sure to never ride out a storm on a boat. Hurricane season officially begins this Sunday, June 1.



In the aftermath of the devastating 2024 hurricanes, Pinellas County officials are sharing ways boaters can prepare their vessels for this hurricane season.

Why you should care:

County leaders and boating experts say that having a plan to secure your boat can not only help minimize damage to boats, but also could prevent vessels from becoming a danger to others.

PREVIOUS: Gulfport boaters say 'everything was taken' after Debby leaves behind damage

By the numbers:

According to local marine officials, Pinellas County is home to Florida's second-largest boating community with nearly 54,000 registered boats.

Pinellas County officials are sharing ways boaters can prepare their vessels for this hurricane season.

What you can do:

The county has put out a list of tips for boaters in case a storm threatens the region:

Keep boat insurance up to date

Store records together in a safe place

Make a plan

Check your trailer and tires

Arrange a safe place to store your boat

Hurricane Season 2025: What to know about Evacuation Zones

Captain Dylan Hubbard with Hubbard's Marina also spoke with FOX 13 about boat preparation.

"Every storm is a little different," Hubbard said. "If we know we have a water threat, that's the situation in which those boats are going to get lifted off of lifts, floodwaters are going to carry boats away from docks… If it's not a ridiculous wind event, a lot of times you can secure your boat to the lift and double up lines at the dock, making sure it's prepared."

One thing boaters should not do, according to officials, is ride out a storm on a boat.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: