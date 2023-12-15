Husband of missing Mount Dora woman, Nicole Baldwin, arrested for obscene material, records show

The husband of missing Mount Dora woman Nicole Baldwin was arrested Thursday for obscene material, jail records show.

Bret Baldwin is currently being held for the U.S. Marshals in the Marion County Jail.

On November 28, detectives with the Mount Dora Police Department seized Bret Baldwin's iPhone while executing a search warrant on his home, court records show.

A complaint from Homeland Security alleges that a Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent discovered that Bret Baldwin possessed multiple videos of child pornography on his phone.

The November search warrant was executed after his wife, Nicole Baldwin went missing on November 2.

She was last seen at her home off Strathmore Circle, in the Lancaster subdivision of Mount Dora.

The mother of three had recently just celebrated her 20-year-old daughter, Alisha Baldwin's birthday the day before she disappeared.

"It almost feels surreal right now. I never would have thought, you know, watching all these crime shows, until it happens to you, it's just a crazy feeling," Alisha told FOX 35 in an interview.

Baldwin's personal belongings were left at the home including her Apple watch, purse, cards and car. Alisha told FOX 35 that this is unusual behavior for her mom.

Alisha said her mom was on medication for anxiety and depression, but her being gone this long doesn't sit well with her.

The complaint also alleges that Bret Baldwin plans to move to North Carolina in the near future. He recently moved to Wildwood from Mount Dora and has not enrolled his children in school.

Detectives have not publicly named a suspect or a person of interest.



