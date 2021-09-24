Hyde Park ice cream shop claims nearly 2 billion flavor combinations

From traditional cookies and cream to potato sticks and cheese, Oh Yeah Creamery in Hyde Park claims to offer millions of different ice cream flavors.

"We take the hard scooped ice cream, your mix-ins and we run them through a machine that kind of looks like a drill press," said Dawn McKean, the owner. "It brings it to a soft-serve consistency so you're making your own ice cream flavor."

The process begins simply and the final product is up to the visitor.

"We offer four bases always: regular chocolate, regular vanilla, vegan chocolate, vegan vanilla," McKean explained.

Then customers can choose their favorite cereal flavor, topping or dessert.

"Depending on what you mix in, you're making the flavor your own," said McKean.

She said some flavors that have gotten some of her customers' attention are odd, such as goat cheese and potato sticks.

"[There are] up to 111 different mix-ins," she said. "We have 1.9 billion different variations you can get."

Oh Yeah Creamery is open from 12-11 p.m. each day and is located at 224 South Boulevard in Hyde Park.

LINK: Click here to see some flavor options on the company's Facebook page.

