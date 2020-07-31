I-4 in Polk County reopens hours after deadly crash

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 4.

Lakeland police say the crash involves multiple vehicles. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway near the Socrum Loop Road exit before 11 a.m. Friday. All travel lanes were closed except for one westbound lane, but opened around 3:15 p.m.

The view from SkyFOX showed serious damage to at least two vehicles.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.