I-75 southbound backed up for several hours after crash involving semi-truck: FHP

A crash involving a semi had I-75 southbound backed up at mile marker 276 in Lutz on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic was impacted for several miles, but all four lanes are now open.

Courtesy: FDOT

Crews are on scene where injuries have been confirmed.

No other information has been provided.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

