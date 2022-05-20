‘I love this job’: O'Connor marks 100th day as Tampa’s top cop

On Friday, Tampa’s police chief celebrated her 100-day milestone.

Perhaps nothing symbolizes how much has changed for Mary O'Connor better than the fact that 100 days ago, she took over the department with only a few important people standing behind her as the mayor announced her appointment.

On Friday, she stood alongside officers of all stripes.

"I love this job," she said during a press conference to mark the occasion. "If you can't tell, this is the best 100 days I have had in a very long time."

From meeting with dozens of groups to establishing more mental health services for officers, a victim's advocate position, a new traffic stop dashboard, changing policies for pursuits and body-worn cameras, and even visiting the White House, it has indeed been a busy 100 days for the new chief.

"It has been a fast-moving first 100 days with a lot of early-on successes," she stated.

O’Connor was approved on a 4-2 vote after the most contentious process in recent memory, with some disappointed Mayor Jane Castor passed over then-interim chief Ruben Delgado, and others concerned about a time she was arrested early in her career.

Since her approval, several councilors have warred with the administration over how it distributes public records to them and the public. She says the spat hasn't impacted the Tampa Police Department's ability to work with either.

"I need to be able to work with all of our partners to get the job done effectively," she said. "I can't let any controversy or any noise get in the way of that."

Indeed, TPD is trying to track down tips in the May 6 killing of runaway Nilexia Alexander.

Her mother's prayers to find her killer have thus far gone unanswered, a reminder a chief always has one more job to do.

"That takes the highest priority," O'Connor said. "We are effectively looking through leads we have gotten and we hope to give you an update on that soon."