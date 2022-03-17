Tampa city council to vote as police chief nominee faces tough confirmation battle

Recently-appointed Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor will appear before City Council today for what’s expected to be a heated confirmation hearing.

O’Connor was appointed Chief of Police last month by mayor and former TPD Chief Jane Castor. The two worked together at TPD for more than a decade. Since her appointment, controversy has built up among city councilors and the public leading up to today’s vote, which will take place during a regularly-scheduled council meeting.

Councilors say public comment on O’Connor’s appointment could last several hours based on the number of emails and calls they’ve fielded over the last month and a half.

By 11 a.m., more than 50 people have spoken for and against O'Connor since the meeting began at 9 a.m.

Both councilors and constituents alike have criticized the selection process, which many say lacked transparency.

Castor’s administration has also been accused of moving forward without council’s approval.

"I have a problem with the candidate being designated as the Chief of Police of the city of Tampa without being confirmed by the City Council. I have no problem with the candidate going out and talking to citizens, but I do have a problem with the person signing documents as the Chief of Police before this council has had a chance to confirm that person. I think that’s wrong," councilman Orlando Gudes said at a meeting earlier the month.

Others have accused the mayor of strong-arming councilors into accepting her pick.

"There is a legal process. The way this has been handled all along has not been respectful of city council," said councilor Bill Carlson. "I don’t think anybody dislikes the candidate but why does the administration have to disrespect city council and the public through this process?"

Councilors say they’ve heard lengthy criticism from community members who disagree with O’Connor being chosen over interim chief Ruben Delgado, who has deep ties to West Tampa’s Hispanic community.

O’Connor’s past has also been called into question. In 1995, she was fired from the department after she was charged with punching a Hillsborough County Deputy during a DUI stop that involved her eventual husband.

"You look at people who are incarcerated on that charge, and don't get a second chance on that kind of charge. I do believe in second chances. We need to hear what Ms. O'Connor has to say in front of the whole body of the council," said Gudes.

O’Connor was rehired as a TPD officer one year after her dismissal and proceeded to rise through the ranks to Assistant Chief before retiring in 2016.

In February, O’Connor told FOX 13 she’d focus on meeting with community members and councilors to earn their approval.

"I hope that they can take the time to see that my intention is to serve, and not for any other motive than to come back, serve the department well, serve the city well, and know I am committed to the cause," O’Connor said.

She will need the approval of at least four councilors in order to be confirmed. Six city council members remain following the resignation of John Dingfelder earlier this week.

If she is not approved today, Mayor Castor will have 90 days to submit either another candidate, or re-submit O’Connor for consideration.

Today’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. and will be available to the public via a live stream.