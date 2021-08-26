‘I want justice for my daughter’: Family, police seeking leads after 4-year-old girl gunned down in car

The mother of 4-year-old Suni Bell begged for justice Thursday.

"It is hurting me bad," Mary Harrison said. "I just want justice for my daughter."

Her little girl was gunned down Sunday night when the car she was riding in was struck by gunfire on Hillsborough Avenue near 43rd Street.

On Thursday, teams of Tampa police officers went door to door canvassing the nearby neighborhoods looking for tips. They say they have leads, but are looking for some crucial information to crack open the case.

"We feel confident that people know what happened to Suni on Sunday night," said Major Michael Stout. "Parents should be thinking about their daughter’s first year of school not planning a funeral."

There is a $9,500 dollar reward from CrimeStoppers for information that leads to an arrest.

