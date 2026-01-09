ICE shooting sparks second night of protesting in Tampa, vigil for victims in St. Pete

The Brief Protesters gathered outside Tampa City Hall for a second night, calling for changes to immigration enforcement. A candlelight vigil in St. Petersburg honored Renee Good and other victims of ICE. Faith leaders urged St. Petersburg police to end their partnership with ICE under the 287(g) agreement.



Anger and grief are growing nationwide following the death of Renee Good, who was killed during an ICE operation in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

On Thursday, two people were hospitalized in Portland after a shooting involving federal agents. These shootings have prompted protests across the country, including here at home in the Tampa Bay area.

What we know:

For the second straight night, demonstrators gathered outside Tampa City Hall. The group of protesters held several signs calling out ICE while chanting for change to immigration enforcement.

Organizers such as Erain Boxtha with the Tampa Bay Immigrant Rights Committee said these protests are meant for the community to be heard.

"We know that the people are angry, we know that they are frustrated," he said. "We are giving them an outlet to come and demonstrate."

In St. Petersburg, people also gathered at the Unitarian Universalist Church to honor Good — a 37-year-old mother of three — along with other victims of ICE. Flowers lined the church’s chairs throughout the candlelight vigil.

What they're saying:

A masked demonstrator that identified himself as Greg raised concerns about ICE’s presence throughout Tampa Bay.

"With the quick suspense in which the events in Portland happened after the events in Minneapolis, it’s very possible this could happen in other cities," Greg said. "The country is a bit of a powder keg right now."

Allison Ethington-Rensberger attended the vigil in St. Pete with her three children to stand against violence.

"Nobody deserves to be shot and killed in their car," she said. "No matter what the crime is."

Rev. Ben Atherton-Zerman of the Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg called for changes at the local level.

"We want them not to be forgotten," he said. "We want to create a world where these senseless deaths do not happen."

Big picture view:

Faith leaders at the church are calling on the St. Petersburg Police Department to end their partnership with ICE. They pointed towards the 287(g) agreement, which allows local law enforcement officers to act as federal immigration agents.