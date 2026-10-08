Polk sheriff slams repeat offender after cross-county theft: 'If she’s not locked up, she’s stealing'

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The Brief Polk County deputies arrested a man and woman following a multi-city retail theft and stolen vehicle investigation. Detectives identified Jessica Knight through store surveillance video and caught her driving a stolen Ford. Authorities recovered stolen merchandise along with the vehicle and charged both suspects with multiple offenses.



Deputies arrested two people Monday after an investigation into retail thefts and a stolen vehicle spanning Polk and Osceola counties, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Retail theft investigation in Davenport

What we know:

Deputies began investigating Sunday after receiving a report of a theft at the Publix on U.S. Highway 27 in Davenport. An employee reported seeing a suspect leave with a shopping cart containing Tide and Gain detergent pods without paying before driving away in a black Ford.

Detectives said they used surveillance video to identify 46-year-old Jessica Knight as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for felony petit theft due to her prior theft convictions.

Stolen car spotted in Kissimmee

The backstory:

Deputies stated they found the 2013 black Ford Focus near Marigold Avenue and Walnut Street in Kissimmee. Law enforcement said the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Kissimmee Police Department the day before the Publix theft. Reports say it was stolen from the parking lot of Osceola Regional Medical Center.

According to deputies, they stopped Knight while she was driving the stolen vehicle and arrested her on the active warrant.

During the traffic stop, deputies discovered her driver's license had been revoked since 2014.

Additional charges and passenger arrest

By the numbers:

Detectives also linked Knight to a retail theft at the Dollar General on Palmetto Street in Kissimmee, where they say she was seen on camera stealing multiple items. When deputies stopped her, they say she was wearing the same clothes seen in the video, and stolen merchandise valued at $124.67 was found in the back seat.

Knight was charged with driving with a suspended license, two counts of felony petit theft, and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Her criminal history includes five felony and five misdemeanor convictions for offenses such as robbery, burglary, theft, criminal mischief, fraud, traffic offenses, narcotics offenses and battery.

Passenger Marshall Callahan, 50, was also arrested and charged with second-degree misdemeanor trespassing and violation of probation. His record includes two felonies and four misdemeanor convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery, assault, violation of a domestic violence injunction and narcotics offenses.

Sheriff addresses repeated thefts

What they're saying:

"Through good investigative work and cooperation between our deputies, detectives, and local businesses, we were able to quickly identify the suspect and recover a stolen vehicle and merchandise," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "Jessica Knight has proven that if she’s not locked up, she’s stealing. We will continue to hold those who steal from our community and businesses accountable for their actions."

Future court proceedings

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding court dates or bond amounts for Knight and Callahan.