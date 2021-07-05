Expand / Collapse search
Illegal fireworks confiscated from ice cream truck in Pittsburg

By Esther Lo
Published 
California
KTVU FOX 2
Pittsburg Ice Cream Truck article

PITTSBURG, Calif. - Pittsburg police confiscated illegal fireworks from an ice cream truck over the July 4th weekend. 

The police department's Facebook page credited a "concerned parent" for noticing the fireworks in the ice cream truck on Friday night.

"A stash of M-1000’s and other fireworks" were found in the truck, police said. 

The ice cream truck owner was issued a citation but no arrest was made. 

KTVU attempted to reach the police department for more information about the citation but did not receive a response. 

The ice cream truck wasn't the only illegal bust over the holiday weekend. 

For example, authorities arrested two men and seized 600 pounds of illegal fireworks from a van in Newark on Friday

Statewide, Cal Fire reported taking nearly 80,000 pounds of illegal fireworks along the California-Nevada border between May and June. 