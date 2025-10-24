Illegal immigrant accused of choking, punching trooper in Tampa

The Brief An illegal immigrant is being held without bond in Hillsborough County after a trooper says he punched and choked him as he was being detained. During a traffic stop, the trooper learned that the passenger, Leonardo Gomez Hernandez, 40, of Mexico, had entered the country illegally. He will be charged with resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer, both of which are second-degree felonies due to his status as an illegal immigrant.



An illegal immigrant is being held without bond in Hillsborough County after a trooper says he punched and choked him as he was being detained.

The backstory:

According to Florida’s Attorney General, a trooper pulled over a vehicle on Fletcher Avenue on October 20, 2025, for an improperly displayed tag.

During the traffic stop, the trooper learned that the passenger, Leonardo Gomez Hernandez, 40, of Mexico, had entered the country illegally.

READ: Government shutdown halts ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ court fight

The trooper deployed his taser when Gomez Hernandez tried to run away. As Gomez Hernandez resisted, he reportedly choked and punched the trooper.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Once backup arrived on scene, troopers detained Gomez Hernandez.

He will be charged with resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer, both of which are second-degree felonies due to his status as an illegal immigrant. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Gomez Hernandez is held on no bond in the Hillsborough County Jail.

What they're saying:

"Florida will not tolerate violent criminals—especially those who shouldn’t even be in our country—attacking our law enforcement officers," said Attorney General James Uthmeier. "Our troopers risk their lives to keep this state safe, and those who think they can assault a Florida officer will face the full weight of the law."

"A state trooper was attacked while enforcing state and federal immigration law. He was serving and protecting our community. An attack on a law enforcement officer is an attack on our community," said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. "Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida stands firm in defending the men and women who serve and protect our communities. We will continue to work with Attorney General Uthmeier and our partners to ensure violent criminals are brought to justice. We remain committed to our public safety and immigration enforcement mission."

"Every day, Florida’s troopers face dangers serving the residents and visitors of Florida. This incident is a reminder of the courage and dedicated professionalism your troopers display when confronting violent offenders," said FHP Colonel Gary Howze. "I’m proud of this trooper’s actions and commitment to duty. We are grateful for our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners who ensure accountability for those choosing criminality over peace."

The Source: This article was written with information provided by the State Attorney General's office.



