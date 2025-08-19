Illegal immigrant accused of killing 3 in Florida crash pits Florida against California - again

The Brief Florida and California are going at it again, this time over a crash caused by an immigrant who had entered the country illegally. Harjinder Singh has a CDL issued in California and is accused of killing three people while trying to make an illegal U-turn while traveling on the Florida Turnpike in Fort Pierce. California Gov. Gavin Newsom points out that once he had a Federal work permit, he was entitled to a driver's license under federal law, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted the fact that Singh had a commercial driver's license during a press conference on Tuesday, saying it was time for the federal government to make a blanket policy.



The backstory:

Harjinder Singh has a CDL issued in California and is accused of killing three people while trying to make an illegal U-turn while traveling on the Florida Turnpike in Fort Pierce.

Singh came into the country through the southern border in 2018, during the first Trump Administration. He was captured but released after claiming asylum, saying it was no longer safe in India. He was awaiting official proceedings to determine whether he could stay in the US.

What they're saying:

"You're coming from India. How many other countries are you going through?" asked Gov. DeSantis. "And then you show up in the southern border and say, silent? Like what? Why didn't you get asylum somewhere else?"

A senior member of the Department of Homeland Security tweeted that Singh's work authorization was rejected during the first Trump term, but approved in June of Biden's first year in office.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom points out that once he had a federal work permit, he was entitled to a driver's license under Federal law.

Newsom also points out Trump officials didn't revoke his work permit despite their second-term crackdown.

During his press conference Tuesday morning, Gov. DeSantis blasted the fact that Singh had a commercial driver's license, saying it was time for the federal government to make a blanket policy.

"(Members of) Congress, they go on TV and they'll complain about stuff. You have power the purse. You have power to legislate. You can fix these problems."