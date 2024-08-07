Important tips to remember on flood insurance in dealing with Debby's aftermath

When Florida sees a big wind or water event - like Tropical Storm Debby - many residents typically have to turn to answers from flood insurance.

But it's important to be clear on what's covered and what's not.

One important note to remember is flood insurance is separate from home insurance. Florida residents will need extra or separate coverage to cover any damage to their homes caused by water.

And several homes and neighborhoods across the Tampa Bay area have been struck by major flooding, leading to evacuations and rescues and leaving some communities with floodwaters still lingering.

When it comes to flood damage, it is typically water that comes from the ground and works its way up, causing damage to your home. So think rising water, not falling water.

A typical policy would cover water that comes from the ground up, not from the sky down. So, think ruptured pipe or storm surge. Floridians may need added coverage for any damage from heavy rainfall.

These are some things you want to know before the emergency hits, not while you're dealing with it.

It is important to remember while assessing damage that scammers are always a threat. They oftentimes prey on homeowners who find themselves in insurance limbo.

Sometimes price gouging and charging more than necessary or promising big fixes for a small fee - they can take your money and run.

"Be careful of people knocking on your door or coming up to you," said Brian Oglesby, SBI Director of Public Relations for the Better Business Bureau serving West Florida. "You're in an emotional state right now. They're claiming they can help. They're a contractor. They can resolve these issues. They can do water restoration, and they can work with your insurance company. You really want to be careful. These people and you really want to know who it is you're actually going to do business with. So call your insurance company first."

It is important to get rid of any standing water as quickly as possible before mold has a chance to grow.