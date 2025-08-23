Indian cuisine in the heart of Ybor City

The Brief It’s the flavors of India packed into a Ybor City restaurant. Rasoi Indian Cuisine believes that the heart of the dining experience is in the kitchen. The culinary experience gives the visitor a chance to experience Indian culture.



Tucked into the heart of Ybor City off of 8th Ave. and 17th Street is a cultural experience not found anywhere else in this Tampa hot spot.

Rasoi Indian Cuisine is there and brings all the flavors of northern India right here to Ybor City.

What they're saying:

"Rasoi is Indian Cuisine," shared owner Amit Ghorbade. "In the Hindi language we call kitchen as Rasoi, so that’s where this name came up."

And if you love Indian food, you know that love starts in the kitchen, and that’s where all the creative process happens at Rasoi.

Rasoi kitchen

"All the sauces, all the curries are made fresh, like all the spices," said Ghorabe, "We make all our own marsalas and everything."

Rasoi fresh spices

Owner Manashi Boruah spoke to the location and what drew them there.

"When we saw this place we just fell in love with its vibe and Ybor City culture," she said. "This is only lacking for Indian food. Our style of making food is very different than other restaurants."

They bring that style from the kitchen to the table every day.

Rasoi menu items

"Our most popular menu (item) that we have is Butter Chicken that is our top seller," said Ghorbade, "We have a lot of vegetarian dishes."

As they welcome new customers and those who are returning, Boruah recognizes they are drawn to the kitchen, to the heart of the restaurant.

"When people come, we greet them with positive energy," she said, "Then also the same love we make the food (with)."

What's next:

You will find Rasoi Indian Cuisine at 1701 East 8th Ave. They are open seven days a week.

You can learn more about Rasoi, their hours, and see their menu here.