Indian Rocks Beach to start charging for beach access parking: Here's who's exempt

The Brief Indian Rocks Beach city leaders approved a paid parking pilot program for all 182 beach access spots at $4.50 per hour, with fines increasing from $70 to $100. Residents will continue to park for free with valid decals. Enforcement hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The city says the program could generate about $100,000 to help fund storm recovery efforts.



Indian Rocks Beach city leaders officially approved a new ordinance creating paid parking at beach access points.

By the numbers:

The city commission voted unanimously, 5-0, Tuesday night to adopt a paid parking pilot program which converts all 182 beach access parking spots into paid spaces. The ordinance also raises parking violation fines from $75 to $100.

Dig deeper:

Prior to the ordinance, Indian Rocks Beach had the only remaining free beachfront parking in Pinellas County.

According to the plan, parking will cost $4.50 per hour and will be allowed daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., following a motion by Vice Mayor Commissioner Janet Wilson that adjusted the original hours. The city plans to use digital platforms such as ParkMobile to manage payments.

The city says residents will continue to park for free as long as they have a valid city window decal displayed in their vehicle. Resident-only spaces will remain in place, and residents can also use paid spots without charge.

City officials say the program will not begin immediately. A start date has not yet been established, as leaders want time for community outreach and education, including a website explaining how to pay, why the change is happening and how the funds will be used.

Big picture view:

The city estimates the paid parking pilot program could generate about $100,000.

Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Denise Houseberg says these funds are critical as the city continues recovery efforts following recent storms.