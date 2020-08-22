Indian Rocks Beach man arrested for shooting, killing friend, deputies say

article

Pinellas County detectives arrested Justin William Miller, 40, after they say he shot and killed his friend.

According to deputies, they responded to a shooting around 4:44 a.m. Saturday morning at 1214 Bay Pines Blvd. in Indian Rocks Beach and discovered Jose Ruana, 35, dead inside the home from a gunshot wound.

Detectives said Miller and Ruana were friends and had been drinking together at a bar earlier that evening.

Detectives determined after drinking, the two men returned to Miller's home after midnight. At some point, Miller thought there was an unknown intruder in his home and shot the subject in his living room, detectives said. The subject was later identified as his friend, Ruana.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined there was no evidence of a burglary or an intruder at the residence, according to PCSO.

Miller was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter.

The investigation continues.