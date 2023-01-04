Influx of starving horses prompts Plant City rescue group to ask community for help

As many people deal with the impacts of inflation, animal owners are facing tough decisions. RVR Horse Rescue in Plant City is seeing the result, with an increase in calls for help with starving horses.

"It's been tough. We've had an influx of calls with horses in distress, families in distress with the fact that they're facing bills that they can't afford," Julie Dennis, the Vice President of RVR Horse Rescue said.

The rescue primarily cares for horses that were neglected, abused, or dealing with a serious injury.

Horses at RVR Horse Rescue in Plant City

"Here at RVR Rescue we focus on the horses that are in need of extreme medical attention, so we rehab them and then we rehome them once they're clear," Dennis said. "So, we're getting calls for those horses that aren't necessarily fit for our particular rescue."

They’ve still worked to do what they can to help families with vet bills and finding homes. Now they’re in need of people that can adopt or foster to ensure they keep space for horses in need of special care.

"We need people to come in here and take some of these horses and foster them or adopt them as a pasture pal, so that we can make room for others," Shawn Jayroe, Founder & President of RVR Horse Rescue said.

The rescue operates with the help of volunteers and donations. It’s something they will continue to need as they also deal with rising costs to care for the horses.

The cost of vet care alone and hay have gone up tremendously," Dennis said. "We've been affected as well. We are very blessed that we have such a great following of people."

With the increase of calls, the rescue has also started a rehoming network as a courtesy listing option for people to post looking for homes.

If you’re not able to take in a horse, RVR Horse rescue offers a sponsor program as well.

For more information visit https://rvrhorserescue.org/.