International Space Station captures view of ‘colossal’ Hurricane Milton
TAMPA, Fla. - NASA released footage of Hurricane Milton recorded by the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, October 7, as the storm churned across the Gulf of Mexico.
On Monday, the National Hurricane Center said Milton was "explosively" gaining strength, and became a Category 5 hurricane by Monday afternoon.
Hurricane, storm surge and flood watches have been issued for Florida’s Gulf Coast.
Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast on Wednesday.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter