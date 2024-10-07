Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Pinellas County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Manatee County, Hardee County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
6
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:14 AM EDT until THU 3:33 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, Sarasota County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, DeSoto County, Pasco County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Highlands County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Sumter County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Hardee County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Hernando County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County

International Space Station captures view of ‘colossal’ Hurricane Milton

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 7, 2024 4:35pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
Storyful

Hurricane Milton as seen from space

The International Space Station captured a view of Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 hurricane churning in the Gulf of Mexico that's expected to make landfall on Wednesday along Florida's west coast.

TAMPA, Fla. - NASA released footage of Hurricane Milton recorded by the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, October 7, as the storm churned across the Gulf of Mexico.

On Monday, the National Hurricane Center said Milton was "explosively" gaining strength, and became a Category 5 hurricane by Monday afternoon.

Hurricane, storm surge and flood watches have been issued for Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast on Wednesday.

