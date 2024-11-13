Inverness nursing facility hosted special event to honor veterans

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Veterans Day celebrations are taking place all across our country this week to honor those who served our nation.

In Inverness, one special event at Avante Health Care Home brought together veterans, community members and caregivers to pay tribute to our heroes.

"You learn some incredible stories about their service," said Austin Mudd, media relations specialist for Chapters Health System. "And so being able to come in here and provide that meaningful connection and provide those stories and give veterans a chance to share their stories like that, it's a really meaningful thing."

The event was organized by Chapter Health System, an organization dedicated to supporting veterans with programs and services throughout the year.

"They defend our country," said Mudd. "They defend our freedoms. And so, you know, it really is the least you can do just to say, you know, thank you for that and provide them this ceremony and, you know, recognize their service."

One of the highlights of the ceremony was hearing from retired veteran JD Templeton who delivered a heartfelt speech.

"I have a connection with them," said Templeton, Chaplain HPH Hospice. "And I do this almost weekly in homes, other facilities. And it's always special. It's always personable to me, and I feel honored to be able to do."

He handed out special certificates, coins, pins to each veteran in attendance, personally recognizing their service.

"It's the veterans that brought this nation together. History books have recorded differently but it's the people who fought, bled and died for this country that made it what it is today," Templeton said.

The community showed their appreciation as well. Longtime veteran supporter Diana Makovitch gave out hand-stitched quits.

"I love my veterans period," said Makovitch. "They saved our country. You know they were out there fighting the wars to give us freedom."

The effort helped to bring comfort and joy to the veterans who served our country so selflessly.

