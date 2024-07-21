Inverness woman arrested for second degree murder after her roommate was found dead: Deputies

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 61-year-old Inverness woman was arrested on Saturday night after her roommate was found dead and wrapped in a tarp, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

Officials say Tracy Lee Stanley was arrested for second degree murder. Deputies went to the 6000 block of East Rector Street in Inverness after the CCSO Communications Center received a call about a dead person having been found.

When law enforcement entered the home, they found the victim, 72-year-old Andrea Kathleen Day, dead and wrapped in a tarp.

Stanley was ultimately arrested and booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility, where she is being held without bond, according to the sheriff's office.

"My sincerest condolences go out to the family of Andrea Day as they begin the long process of healing," said Sheriff Prendergast said in a statement. "This was a senseless act of violence. Thank you to our deputies and detectives, who worked swiftly and diligently to take this suspect into custody."

Officials say the investigation is active and ongoing.

