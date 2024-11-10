Invest 98L development chances remain low as weakening Rafael churns over Gulf of Mexico

There may only be a few weeks left of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, but the basin remains active as forecasters continue to monitor a weakening Tropical Storm Rafael in the Gulf of Mexico and Invest 98L swirling near the Bahamas.

Rafael has been lingering the Gulf since it made landfall in Cuba last week, but it doesn’t pose a direct threat to the U.S. and is expected to become a distant memory by the start of the new workweek.

And to the east of Rafael in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking a tropical disturbance that was designated Invest 98L over the weekend. However, its chances of survival are quite dim.

"The disturbed weather we’ve been watching over and near the northern Caribbean islands is being caused by a weak tropical disturbance and a large upper-level low-pressure system," FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said. "Nothing is likely to come of the combo system. The National Hurricane Center gives it a very low chance of organizing into a tropical depression."

But the NHC says regardless of development, locally heavy rains are possible across the Bahamas through the end of the weekend.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: