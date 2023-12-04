Investigators noticing increase in vehicle thefts in Manatee County

It's a crime of opportunity that can easily be prevented, but the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said they are noticing an uptick in vehicle thefts despite all the warnings.

"They can easily go from car to car checking the door handles, do what they do and they get lucky," said Randy Warren with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Vehicle thefts are 25% higher than this same time last year. Last week, deputies said 15 cars were stolen in Manatee County and 10 cars were broken into at Heritage Harbour over the weekend.

"Why are they going to steal that car? They just want to get around to the next crime, and then they’ll roll around the neighborhood with the stolen vehicle," said Warren.

Deputies are also searching for a suspect after a Kia was stolen and found a short distance away.

While it may not seem like a lot, Warren said those unlocked doors keep criminals coming back for more.

"It’s a broken record that everyone in law enforcement keeps saying over and over and over and over again, is that you have to lock your vehicle at night whenever you walk away from the vehicle," said Warren.

Manatee County resident Matthew Tedone said he doesn’t take any chances.

"If you don’t have your car locked you have to be nuts. It’s kind of like leaving your bicycle alone and not putting the chain on," said Tedone.