Investigators: Off-duty detention deputy killed in Citrus County home, ex-girlfriend arrested

An Ocala woman has been arrested for murdering an off-duty Marion County detention deputy, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said 22-year-old Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera is accused of killing 31-year-old Cory Schweitzer, who was a detention deputy with the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Citrus County deputies said Johnson-Cabrera was also Schweitzer's ex-girlfriend.

Deputies received reports of a potential suicide at a Pine Ridge home on August 19. Schweitzer, who was off-duty at the time, was found with an apparent gunshot wound at the home, according to investigators. Once first responders arrived at the home, he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office's Major Crimes detectives responded to the home to investigate the scene. Investigators said preliminary information from the scene and additional evidence led detectives to believe the off-duty deputy was murdered.

Detectives were able to secure an arrest warrant for Johnson -Cabrera. She was booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility for pending charges for second-degree murder with no bond, deputies said.